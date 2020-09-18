Memorial Health System announces system-wide layoffs, including some at DMH

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Memorial Hospital did endure some cuts as part of layoffs announced Thursday by Memorial Health System due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Michael Leathers, Memorial Health System spokesperson, was unable to provide a breakdown of layoffs by facility, saying only that more than 140 employees throughout the system are affected.

Other health system hospitals include Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Pasavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, as well as three ambulatory affiliates and the system resources group.

In June, the company furloughed 460 employees with a plan for them to return by Sept. 30. Financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the healthcare system financially. Therefore, more than half of the employees will be back to work on Oct. 1.

In a news release, Memorial Health System stated it had been affected financially by the pandemic, like many other healthcare organizations in the region and across the country.