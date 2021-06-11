 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial Health System eases visitor restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

When Illinois enters phase five Friday it will be the first time in more than a year that there are no limitations on the size of gatherings and most public activities.

DECATUR — Memorial Health System, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, has announced it is easing visitor restrictions at its five area hospitals, effective June 11.

In addition to DMH, the hospitals are Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, and Taylorville Memorial.

Those hospitals will now allow two visitors at a time for adult patients, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and one overnight visitor per patient. However, no visitors are allowed for patients being treated for COVID-19 or evaluated for the virus until the presence of COVID-19 is ruled out.

Illinois entered Phase 5 on Friday, with restrictions eased on business and public gatherings, allowing them to fully reopen.

“Our first priority has always been and continues to be to keep our patients and frontline healthcare workers safe from this virus,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Memorial Health System. “We recognize that these tightened visitor guidelines have been challenging for patients and their families. That’s why we’re grateful we have reached a point in our fight against COVID-19 where we can safely ease these guidelines.”

People are also reading…

Some restrictions will remain in the hospitals: masks will still be required; visitors will still have to check in at entrances; and social distancing will still be observed, especially in waiting areas.

Memorial Health Systems had 11 COVID-19 patients as of June 4, with six in intensive care, down from a high of 173 on Nov. 30.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago becomes the largest city to fully reopen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News