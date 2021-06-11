Memorial Health System eases visitor restrictions

DECATUR — Memorial Health System, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, has announced it is easing visitor restrictions at its five area hospitals, effective June 11.

In addition to DMH, the hospitals are Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, and Taylorville Memorial.

Those hospitals will now allow two visitors at a time for adult patients, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and one overnight visitor per patient. However, no visitors are allowed for patients being treated for COVID-19 or evaluated for the virus until the presence of COVID-19 is ruled out.

“Our first priority has always been and continues to be to keep our patients and frontline healthcare workers safe from this virus,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Memorial Health System. “We recognize that these tightened visitor guidelines have been challenging for patients and their families. That’s why we’re grateful we have reached a point in our fight against COVID-19 where we can safely ease these guidelines.”

Some restrictions will remain in the hospitals: masks will still be required; visitors will still have to check in at entrances; and social distancing will still be observed, especially in waiting areas.

Memorial Health Systems had 11 COVID-19 patients as of June 4, with six in intensive care, down from a high of 173 on Nov. 30.

