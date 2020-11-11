Memorial Health System launches COVID-19 dashboard

SPRINGFIELD — Memorial Health System, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, is now providing online daily updates regarding COVID-19 trends at its facilities.
Data includes information on how many of those hospitalized patients are in intensive care, and how many patients at all Memorial Health System locations, including outpatient clinics, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The dashboard is available at ChooseMemorial.org and clicking on the COVID-19 tab at the top of the page, as well as the system's Facebook page.
In addition to DMH, Memorial Health System operates Memorial Medical Center, Passavant Area Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 123 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized across Memorial Health System, the highest total since the pandemic began.
Memorial is sharing the information in the hopes that people will take action to help stem the spread of the virus, said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Memorial Health System.
State officials said 4,742 people hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19 as of Monday night marked the highest number since May 8, which was right around the peak of the first wave of the virus. It’s the 16th straight day of increases for hospitalizations, marking an 82 percent increase since the beginning of that 16-day period.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said Illinois is still “locked in a struggle with this virus as winter approaches.”
“Across the state, the majority of our regions are seeing far higher rates of hospitalizations for COVID-19 than they ever did last spring,” Pritzker said. “Outside of Cook and the collar counties, much of Illinois’ communities are experiencing the worst surge that they've seen yet.”
With just less than 31 percent of beds available statewide, there were more hospital beds in use at the end of Monday, including non-COVID patients, than there has been at any time during the pandemic.
Region 6, which includes Macon County, has a hospitalization rate 3.5 times higher than the spring, Pritzker said. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center said Monday that it was going to postpone some surgeries because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients it is treating.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
