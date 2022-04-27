Memorial service scheduled for fallen workers

The public is invited to the free event which will include guests, such as families, faith leaders and local officials. Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, will be the guest speaker.
The AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day is held annually on April 28 and recognizes individuals who lost their lives on the job. The local ceremony will feature the reading of over 100 names of fallen workers who either lived or worked in Macon County.
The Rev. Wayne Kent, lead pastor of First Christian Church, visited Poland a few weeks ago with $125,000 donated to his church's fund for Ukrainian refugees, to provide help where it was most sorely needed, and to get a firsthand look at where the church and supporters could help in the coming months.