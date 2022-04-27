 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial service scheduled for fallen workers

  • 0

DECATUR — A memorial service recognizing all workers from Macon County who have died while at their workplace will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

It will be held at the Worker Memorial Monument, 253 E. Wood, Decatur, in the northwest corner of the Macon County Courthouse lawn.

The public is invited to the free event which will include guests, such as families, faith leaders and local officials.  Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, will be the guest speaker.

Watch now: Butterfly garden brings awareness to Macon County violent crime victims

The AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day is held annually on April 28 and recognizes individuals who lost their lives on the job. The local ceremony will feature the reading of over 100 names of fallen workers who either lived or worked in Macon County.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch engineers take objects out of Shenzhou-13's return capsule

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News