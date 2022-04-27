Memorial service scheduled for fallen workers

DECATUR — A memorial service recognizing all workers from Macon County who have died while at their workplace will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

It will be held at the Worker Memorial Monument, 253 E. Wood, Decatur, in the northwest corner of the Macon County Courthouse lawn.

The public is invited to the free event which will include guests, such as families, faith leaders and local officials. Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, will be the guest speaker.

The AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day is held annually on April 28 and recognizes individuals who lost their lives on the job. The local ceremony will feature the reading of over 100 names of fallen workers who either lived or worked in Macon County.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.