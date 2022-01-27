Mental fitness of Forsyth man arrested for attempted murder questioned

FORSYTH — Carson Hagood, the man accused of trying to beat and kick three women to death at a group home in Forsyth, may not be mentally fit to stand trial.

Hagood, 40, appeared for arraignment Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court and the Macon County State Attorney’s Office said it had serious doubts about the defendant’s mental state.

Judge Rodney Forbes agreed and, appointing the public defender’s office to represent Hagood, ordered that he be examined by a doctor. Forbes scheduled the case for a “fitness review” on March 2. Hagood remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million.

He faces three charges of attempted murder after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked three fellow residents of the Hickory Point Terrace group home Wednesday morning. The female victims, aged between 47 and 58, were beaten and kicked by Hagood and all suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

The victims, now hospitalized in Decatur, Springfield and Urbana, remain in critical condition.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.