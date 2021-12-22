Mental health board asking Macon County residents to take unmet needs survey

DECATUR — The Macon County Mental Health Board is conducting a survey about service needs in the community.

The report will be presented at the board’s needs identification event, "Focus on the Future," which will be held on March 1 at the Mount Zion Convention Center.

The survey will look at the unmet mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance use service needs throughout the county and the results will later be compiled in a report.

A publication of the prioritized unmet needs and the estimated cost of meeting those needs is put together for the board to use as well as other social service organizations in Macon County to bring in grant dollars.

To fill out the Unmet Needs Survey or for more information, visit the mcmhb.com.

