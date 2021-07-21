Meridian board president speaks out about superintendent sentencing

Monte Hogan said the Meridian school district had waited two years “for justice to be served for these crimes” as they watched Brue get sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison on Monday.
Brue, who had used bogus company invoices to bilk Meridian and the Bement school districts out a total of more than $300,000, had been arrested in 2019. His sentencing also ordered him to pay a total of $343,000 in restitution.
“Let all of us within the Meridian district use what happened with Dan Brue as a reminder to never forget and to never let down your guard …” said Hogan, who said guardians of taxpayer money must remain vigilant. “... So that something like what Dan Brue did to Meridian CUSD No. 15 District will hopefully never happen at Meridian again.
“As this painful chapter in our district now closes, we look ahead to a positive future for our district.”
Hogan also thanked the efforts of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the district’s staff and auditors and the United States District Attorney’s office in investigating and prosecuting Brue’s crimes.
Calls to the Bement School District seeking comment were not immediately returned.
Records show the former superintendent accused of stealing $250,000 from the Meridian school district may have taken more than $75,000 from the Bement school district using the same fake construction company.