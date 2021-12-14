Meth-addicted Decatur man tells police he sells drugs to support himself and his habit

DECATUR — A Decatur man with a methamphetamine addiction is quoted as telling police he sold drugs worth hundreds of dollars a week to support himself and his habit, according to a sworn affidavit.

The 35-year-old man was pulled over by a police patrol Aug. 18 and found to be carrying more than three grams of suspected meth. After a State Police Crime Lab report confirmed the meth was real, he was booked Nov. 24 on a preliminary charge of possession of the drug with intent to deliver.

Officer Paul Vickers, who signed the affidavit, said at the time of his arrest the man was on parole after serving a previous prison term following a conviction for dealing meth.

Vickers said the man’s rap sheet includes two previous convictions for meth dealing, one conviction for meth possession and another conviction for theft. The man also has one pending case for meth possession and two pending cases accusing him of burglary and theft.

“He advised that he sells meth to make money and to support his meth habit,” said Vickers. “He stated he will sell hundreds of dollars worth of meth on a weekly basis.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $80,000, meaning he must post a bond of $8,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

