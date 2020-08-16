Metro East region hit with renewed coronavirus restrictions

SPRINGFIELD — Renewed coronavirus restrictions on the Metro East region are set to be implemented after it reported three consecutive days of a posititity rate of 8 percent or higher, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday.
Those restrictions, which take effect Tuesday, Aug. 18, include the limiting of gathering sizes to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity, closing bars and restaurants at 11 p.m., no dancing indoors and removal of bar stools at bars.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois’ efforts to protect our people. If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won’t hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health,” Pritzker said. “Region 4 of our statewide 11 reopening regions – the Metro East – has now surpassed an 8 percent seven-day rolling average positivity rate – a trend that I have made clear would trigger stricter mitigations when this plan was announced in July. Working with local officials in the Metro East region and across the border in St. Louis, we are implementing stricter mitigations that account for the unique factors in this region. Dr. (Ngozi) Ezike and I are imploring local leaders and residents alike: if you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start.” Ezike is the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The new restrictions will remain in effect over a 14-day period, after which time more stringent mitigation measures, such as the closing of indoor bars and dining, can be implemented if metrics do not improve.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,562 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15 is 4.1%. As of Saturday night, 1,581 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
