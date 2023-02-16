DECATUR — Macon County Legacy nonprofit organizations can apply for up to $2,000 in microgrants until March 31.

The grants will be used to fund professional development programs for each organization. Selected nonprofit organizations will receive the grant awards on April 13.

The application is available at www.maconcountygives.org/microgrants.

For more information, visit maconcountygives.org/microgrants or email rmoran@maconcountygives.org or 217-429-3000.

