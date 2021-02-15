 Skip to main content
Millikin alters Monday campus operations because of weather
DECATUR — Millikin University has suspended normal campus operations for Monday, Feb. 15, due to inclement weather.

Administrative offices will be closed, and all scheduled in-person classes, events, practices and meetings are canceled. Virtual/online classes and meetings will take place.

Millikin employees designated as essential to campus operations, including student services and dining services, will report to campus. University Health Services will be open Monday at 9 a.m.

The university will continue to monitor the situation and keep the campus community updated.

