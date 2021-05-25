Millikin opens lots for Oberheim funeral procession

DECATUR — The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim will travel through the Millikin University campus at approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to his final resting place in Monticello.

Millikin staff are inviting the public to the campus parking lots at Kirkland Fine Arts Center, across from the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St., and next to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 W. Main St.

Beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m., the processional will close Fairview Avenue at all intersections from South Side Drive to Pershing Road.

U.S. 36 can bypass the processional route if traveling east or west.

For more information on Millikin University's parking map, visit millikin.edu/campus-life/public-safety/security/parking/parking-map. The available parking lots on Millikin's campus for the processional are listed as M7, M9 and M11.

Oberheim died May 19 after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance. A second officer, Jeffrey Creel, was shot three times. He was released from the hospital Friday. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was killed in the shootout.

Oberheim, a 1994 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, began his law enforcement career as a Decatur police officer. He served the department for seven years before he joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. His younger brother, Joe, still is with the Decatur department.

