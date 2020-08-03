Millikin student among those killed in weekend collision with ambulance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENSON — A Millikin University student is among three people killed Saturday when an ambulance collided with another vehicle on a Woodford County road, authorities said.

Morgan Ryder, 20, of Gridley was a nursing student at the university, according to the Peoria Journal Star.

The vehicle driven by Ryder was southbound on County Road approaching Illinois 116 when it turned into the pathway of the ambulance traveling west on County Road, authorities said.

Also killed in the crash Saturday were Jared Seggerman, 19, of Minonk and Seth Unruh, 19, of Pattonsburg, according to Illinois State Police. Another passenger in the car, a 21-year-old Minonk man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The ambulance driver, a 42-year-old man from LaSalle, was also hospitalized, along with the patient being transported, a 78-year-old woman from Ottawa. A 25-year-old Earlville woman also in the ambulance was uninjured.

