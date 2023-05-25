Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — A student is accused of knocking over a Millikin University Police officer after the officer stopped him from bringing an unleashed pet dog into a graduation ceremony, a Decatur police sworn affidavit said.

The student was described as having had “repeated contacts” with Officer Christopher Ballard in the last academic year over violating school rules by having the unleashed dog on school property. The dog is not a service animal.

The affidavit said the officer was watching over Sunday’s morning graduation ceremony in the school’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center when he encountered the 26-year-old student walking in with the dog.

“(The student) refused three polite conversational requests to leave with the animal,” the affidavit said.

“And he then got up and moved as if to enter the auditorium where over 1,500 guests and graduates were present.”

The officer is described as blocking the student’s path and the student then became argumentative and threatened violence if the officer touched him.

The affidavit said the student stood so close to the officer the brim of his baseball cap was touching the officer’s forehead. After refusing more requests to leave, the officer was described as attempting to place the student in an “escort hold” at which point the student shoved the officer and knocked him over.

“(The student) maintained contact, causing the officer to fall backwards and strike his head on the floor. The officer briefly lost awareness and, on regaining senses, (saw the student) was down a nearby hallway preparing to attack a Millikin security officer who was directing him away from Officer Ballard…” the affidavit added.

The student then left the building and was arrested by Decatur police Sunday evening. He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, and trespass.

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Monday for a bond hearing and Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Cadmus Hicks recommended bail be set at $20,000.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders argued for a lesser amount. “We’re asking for a much lower bond, something more in the range of $2,000,” she said.

“This is a Millikin student and, while there may have been some bad judgment exercised here, he is a Millikin student and he has no record whatsoever.”

Judge Lindsey Shelton set bail at $10,000 and Macon County Jail records show the student was released Monday evening after posting a bond of $1,000.

Shelton had also agreed to modify bail to allow the student, who lives in California, to return home and also to retrieve property from the Millikin campus while under escort.

Otherwise, his bail conditions forbid him from entering any part of university property. A call for comment to the college was not immediately returned Thursday.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

