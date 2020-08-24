Millikin University reports COVID-19 case on campus

This is a developing story and will be updated.
DECATUR — Millikin University officials announced Monday that an individual living on campus tested positive for COVID-19.
Campus officials say the case was "due to an off-campus work-related exposure." The Macon County Health Department and university staff conducted a contact-tracing process to determine the activities of the individual.
The information was shared in a campus-wide letter. Officials won't disclose who the person was.
Students, employees and community members that may have had close contact with the individual have been contacted and asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days, officials say.
Monday was the first day of class at Millikin.
