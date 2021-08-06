 Skip to main content
Millikin University to host vaccine clinic

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department and Millikin University are offering a free walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, staff, and the general public 12 years and older from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 9, in the Millikin University Commons

Bring photo ID or insurance card if possible. The recipients must return to Millikin University Commons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 30, to receive the second dose.

We're seeing an alarming jump in COVID cases among teens and children in the U.S. Almost 72,000 young Americans caught COVID last week alone, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That's an 84% jump from the week before. And five times higher, than the end of June. It's all happening right as the new school year gets ready to start. "We aren't out of the woods yet. But if we get vaccinated, and if we keep using science-based prevention strategies, we can be. We cannot let mask fatigue, pride, or politics get in the way of doing what is right for our students," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "Our children should not have to compromise any more of their educational experiences or time in school due to increases in community spread."Cardona emphasized the importance of getting kids back in the classroom this fall. Being there "safely" is also key. Just 10 states are requiring masks in class Illinois is the latest   while eight others say no mandates are allowed. The rest fall somewhere in between leaving it up to local districts to decide. 

A parent or legal guardian must be present with a minor. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the Permission/Proxy Form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. This form can be found at https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO and must be brought to the clinic.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

