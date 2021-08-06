Millikin University to host vaccine clinic

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department and Millikin University are offering a free walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, staff, and the general public 12 years and older from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 9, in the Millikin University Commons

Bring photo ID or insurance card if possible. The recipients must return to Millikin University Commons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 30, to receive the second dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with a minor. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the Permission/Proxy Form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. This form can be found at https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO and must be brought to the clinic.