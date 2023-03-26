DECATUR — A Decatur man was recovering in a hospital Sunday from facial fractures and broken teeth after driving drunk on a mini dirt bike, running a red light and slamming into a moving car, police report.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said the dirt bike was not legal for street use and highlights a growing problem of the dangers posed by such machines when ridden on city highways.

“They are definitely out there in high numbers with a lot of people riding these bikes as well as four-wheelers, go-karts and all-terrain vehicles,” said Rolfs.

“It’s one of the biggest complaints we get, especially in the warmer months.”

Sunday’s crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of North Monroe Street and West Grand Avenue. Rolfs said the 34-year-old rider of the dirt bike, running without lights, was westbound on Grand when he shot through the red light at the intersection.

“A northbound car slammed on the brakes and missed the minibike as the minibike swerved around the front of the vehicle,” said Rolfs. “The minibike continued through the intersection and crashed into the driver’s side of a southbound car … and it actually hit the car so hard the vehicle’s airbags activated.”

Patrol officers had arrived to find the rider lying face down on the roadway, unconscious and bleeding from his injuries. He was rushed to the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he was found to be suffering from facial fractures, smashed teeth, deep lacerations to his right hand and fingers, and abrasions to his right knee.

Rolfs said none of his injuries were judged to be life-threatening, but he understood doctors were still evaluating the extent of the rider’s wounds, especially as he had been knocked unconscious; the rider had not been wearing a helmet.

No one else was listed by police as being injured in the collision, and the intersection was shut down for close to an hour as police and first responders worked the scene. Rolfs said the long closure stemmed from officers’ concerns the rider’s injuries might have been life-threatening, which would require more detailed measurements and reconstruction of the crash circumstances.

The rider was later booked on preliminary charges of aggravated DUI, driving on a revoked license, disobeying a traffic control signal and operating an off-road vehicle on a highway. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

“We cannot emphasize enough that go-karts, dirt bikes, ATVs and other off-road vehicles do not belong on the roadway,” said Rolfs. “We’ve got these things just ripping all over town, especially during the nighttime hours but also during the day, and their riders often do not obey traffic signals at all and show no regard for their own well-being or lives.”

He said operators caught driving vehicles illegal for road use will be prosecuted and may also face the risk of having their machines seized or impounded.

