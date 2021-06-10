 Skip to main content
Missing Decatur girl has been found, police say

DECATUR — Tasha Allen, the Decatur girl who had been reported missing this week, has been found.

"Tasha Allen has been located. She is safe and back with her family," the Decatur Police Department said in a release issued Thursday morning.

Tashia Allen

Decatur resident Tashia Allen, 12, has been missing since Monday, June 7.

Decatur police had sought the public's help finding Allen, 12, was last seen on Monday, June 7, in the 1200 block of East Division Street in Decatur

No other information was released.

