 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Missing Decatur man located

  • 0

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man reported missing by family members has been located and is not in need of assistance.

Decatur man arraigned for 2019 murder of Suave Turner

Family members said they last heard from David J. Sherer, 69, around 5 p.m.  Sunday, Sept. 26.

The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that the situation had been resolved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News