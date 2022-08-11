Missing Macon County teen has returned home, officials say

9:30 A.M. UPDATE:

Macon County Sheriff’s Department has been informed by the parents of Kalen Floyd that the teen has returned home. A sheriff’s deputy had been dispatched to confirm the information.

****

MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Kalen Floyd, 13, voluntarily left her home at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10; however, the authorities believe she is in danger.

According to the sheriff's department, Kalen was last seen wearing a blue Sangamon Valley shirt with white shorts. She is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her brown hair was in a pony tail.

The teen was last seen in the west side of Decatur near Hill Road. She has family in the Blue Mound and Boody areas.

The United States Task Force has been contacted and will be canvassing the southwest area of the county, Sgt. Scott Flannery said.

"They will be talking to people who may have last spoken to her," he said. "We're actively looking for her."

Anyone with information on Kalen's whereabouts should call the Macon County Sheriff's Office at 217-424-1311.