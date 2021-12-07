Missing person: Christian County official seek help locating woman

PALMER — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police, Rebecca L. Arkebauer, 71, was last seen at 752 E. 650 North Road., Palmer, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. Arkebauer was driving a red 2020 Ford Escape with the license place 33053T-B.

Authorities say Arkebauer has a medical condition that places her in danger.

Arkebauer is described as 5 foot 6 inches, weighing 150 pounds with black hair that is partially gray.

Anyone with information about Arkebauer or her whereabouts should contact the Christian County Sheriff's Office at (217) 824-4961 or call 911.

