Missouri murder suspect now held in the Macon County Jail

DECATUR — A murder suspect on the run from Missouri is now being held in the Macon County Jail.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root confirmed to the Herald & Review that John F. Tucker, 57, was arrested Wednesday in a joint operation involving sheriff's deputies, Decatur police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Published news reports in Missouri said Tucker was being sought in connection with the shooting death of Christopher S. James. He was found dying Feb. 2, 2017, from a gunshot wound in an apartment complex stairwell in Moberly, Missouri. Tucker was described by Moberly police as being involved in a dispute with the victim over a woman they were both romantically involved with.

Root said Tucker was awaiting extradition to Missouri.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

