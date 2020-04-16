Mix of snow and rain Thursday morning, weather service says; high winds, rain overnight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Rain and snow showers are possible in the Decatur area largely before 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by a chance of rain after 5 p.m, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Temperatures will reach a high of 47 degrees during the day, the weather service said.

Below freezing temperatures Thursday morning may damage sensitive vegetation in Central Illinois, and temperatures are expected to fall below freezing again Friday night.

Rain is expected Thursday night in Decatur with accumulation reaching between a quarter and half of an inch, most expected after 8 p.m., according to the weather service. Wind gusts may reach a high of 21 mph overnight.

