Mode man indicted on child porn charges

MODE — A federal grand jury has indicted Trent Lilly on charges he produced, received and possessed child pornography.

Lilly, 43, who lives in Mode, was indicted Dec. 6, according to a news release from the FBI office in Springfield.

The charges, which he denies, come in the wake of Lilly’s arrest on Nov. 15 in Chicago when he was detained after flying back to this country from Thailand. He has been held in custody since his arrest and is due to face trial on Feb. 7 before U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough.

The FBI said Lilly is accused of creating a child porn video between 2010 and 2019. He is further accused of receiving child porn between 2002 and 2022, and of possessing child porn on or before Oct. 2022.

The case against Lilly was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the offices of the Illinois attorney general and the secretary of state, and with help from the Shelby County State’s Attorney.

The FBI said it wants to know if more victims of Lilly are out there, and those with information can contact the Springfield office at 217-522-9675 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also go to www.fbi.gov/trentlilly.

