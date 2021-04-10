Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Tuesday in Decatur

DECATUR— The Macon County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday.
It'll take place at Richland Community College at the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. County residents attending the clinic will receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination and should not have previously received a vaccination dose of any kind.
Support Local Journalism
To schedule an appointment, call (217) 718-6205 or visit http://bit.ly/3dPbT81.
What to know about expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Illinois
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Garrett Karsten
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.