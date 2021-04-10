 Skip to main content
Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Tuesday in Decatur
Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Tuesday in Decatur

DECATUR— The Macon County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

It'll take place at Richland Community College at the National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. County residents attending the clinic will receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination and should not have previously received a vaccination dose of any kind. 

To schedule an appointment, call (217) 718-6205 or visit http://bit.ly/3dPbT81

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

