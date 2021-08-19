Mom blocks Decatur officer from arresting daughter, gets arrested herself, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur mom who used her body to block a police officer from entering her home to arrest her daughter and then grabbed the officer by the leg was arrested along with her adult child, a sworn affidavit reports.

The Decatur police affidavit said the trouble started around 3 a.m. Thursday as officers were detailed to an address in the 300 block of West Sawyer Street to deal with a domestic violence complaint.

Officer Stephanie Vail said dispatchers forewarned her on the way that a 32-year-old woman at that address — the daughter — was wanted on criminal damage to property charges.

Vail said she saw her as she arrived and the woman then fled inside the house. “As (she) ran into the residence, (mom) used her entire body to block me from getting inside the residence,” Vail said. (She) put both her hands up at my chest to shove me.”

Vail said she overpowered the 58-year-old woman who ended up falling over backwards but then grabbed hold of the officer’s leg with both hands as she was stepping over her, but was quickly shaken off.

Mom was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting and obstructing an officer. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday said she remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $10,000, meaning she must post $1,000 to be released. The daughter also remained jailed, with her bail set at $1,000 and requiring a bond of $100.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

