Mom who injured baby in DUI crash gets probation

DECATUR — A Decatur mother who drove drunk and caused a concussion to her 9-month-old baby son after crashing her car is now free from jail after being sentenced to 24 months probation.

Jearniqua N. Cotton took a plea deal when she appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 15 and admitted a charge of causing circumstances that endangered a child. She also pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence; two further counts of aggravated DUI and a charge of driving while revoked were then dismissed by Judge Lindsey Shelton.

Cotton was also sentenced to 60 days in jail, but that was canceled out by the time served since her arrest at the scene of the Decatur crash on the night of Oct. 15. Cotton, 23, was ordered released after the conclusion of the Dec. 15 sentencing hearing.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said patrol officers had arrived at the intersection of South Maffit and East Clay streets to find Cotton’s crashed vehicle and the baby’s car seat thrown over by the impact.

“DPD officers observed Cotton’s infant child and car seat toppled over in the vehicle. (The baby) was not properly fastened/buckled in the child’s seat and the child’s seat was not properly fastened to the rear backseat of the vehicle,” said Officer Brock Thoms, who signed the affidavit. The baby required hospital treatment.

Thoms said Cotton had admitted to consuming an edible form of cannabis during dinner and had washed that down with alcohol at the meal. A half-empty bottle of Apple Patron liquor was found in the car, and Cotton is quoted as telling police she had drunk “six to seven shots” from the bottle.

In addition to the probation and jail sentence, Judge Shelton ordered Cotton to pay a $250 fee to have her DNA added to a crime database maintained by the Illinois State Police. She also ordered her to attend a “victim impact panel” for DUI drivers and obtain an “alcohol evaluation” within 60 days.

Court records show it's not the first time Cotton’s failure to take care of a child properly has gotten her into trouble. She had pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangerment in November 2021 and received a sentence of 12 months probation. She was also ordered to complete 30 hours of community service and a course of parenting classes given by the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

