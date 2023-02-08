DECATUR — The Decatur man who died of gunshot injuries after being shot Monday night has been identified as Cameron K. Taylor.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Taylor, 30, was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.

“Mr. Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room in critical condition and died shortly after his arrival,” Day added.

“Mr. Taylor suffered obvious gunshot trauma in an incident at the 500 block of South 19th Street.”

Decatur Police said they responded to the area at 11:14 p.m. after getting reports of a person being shot and found the mortally wounded Taylor. Investigations into the homicide are continuing.

Day said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday and an inquest is pending.

