You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monday's Justice Walk in Decatur part of ongoing effort to address police brutality
0 comments

Monday's Justice Walk in Decatur part of ongoing effort to address police brutality

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A co-organizer of a Justice Walk scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Civic Center said the goal of the event is facilitate a long-term dialogue to address the root causes of police brutality.

The Justice Walk is the third one held by the organizers in the past month, following the shooting deaths of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 13 in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky by former and current members of law enforcement.

“The purpose of this is to make black people feel more at ease walking through a certain neighborhood,” said Jacob Jenkins, one of the organizers, without being deemed a suspect.

The most recent officer-involved death of George Floyd is just unfortunate timing as it relates to the Justice Walks, but emphasizes the problem of police brutality continues to exist and must be addressed.

“There has to be a discussion of how we move forward,” Jenkins said.

Watch now: Decatur NAACP holds news conference about George Floyd, community safety

Jenkins said there is no place at Monday’s event for agitators bent on turning what is intended to be a peaceful gathering to address change into a violent affair.

Jenkins said he has contact with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and the Decatur Police Department to alert them the event is taking place and its intended goal.

At Monday’s Justice Walk, Jenkins will issue a challenge to the young people of Decatur and present actions steps on addressing police brutality.

Those steps, he said include more diversity in leadership, more diversity in police departments and a citizens review board that helps assure police accountability, he said.

Gallery: Rally held in Decatur on Sunday

Jacob Jenkins

Jenkins
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News