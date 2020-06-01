Monday's Justice Walk in Decatur part of ongoing effort to address police brutality

Jenkins said he has contact with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and the Decatur Police Department to alert them the event is taking place and its intended goal.
At Monday’s Justice Walk, Jenkins will issue a challenge to the young people of Decatur and present actions steps on addressing police brutality.
Those steps, he said include more diversity in leadership, more diversity in police departments and a citizens review board that helps assure police accountability, he said.
Gallery: Rally held in Decatur on Sunday
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown are among those that spoke to the crowd at the event on Sunday in Central Park.
The Rev. Courtney Carson, a Decatur school board member, opened the event on Sunday with prayer. "We're asking you right now, dear Heavenly Father, for the spiritual fortitude to do what's right and respond to what's right here in Decatur, Illinois."
John Clements, front, lays on the ground on Sunday, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Decatur's Karl Coleman marches from Central Park on Sunday, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Sacrista Cowart, Decatur, raises a fist during a protest on Sunday at North Franklin and East Eldorado streets.
Decatur police Chief Jim Getz was among those that spoke to the crowd at the event on Sunday in Central Park.
Decatur's Anna Hoang protests on Sunday, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Decatur's Meschelea Livingston, right, protests on Sunday, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
The event started with speakers in Central Park, then protesters marched to North Franklin and East Eldorado streets, standing in the intersection chanting "I can't breathe." The protest limited traffic for a time. Another demonstration is planned tomorrow at 5:15 p.m. near the Decatur Civic Center.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Protesters are gathered in Central Park, calling for justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
