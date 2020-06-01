Monday's Justice Walk in Decatur part of ongoing effort to address police brutality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A co-organizer of a Justice Walk scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Monday at the Decatur Civic Center said the goal of the event is facilitate a long-term dialogue to address the root causes of police brutality.

The Justice Walk is the third one held by the organizers in the past month, following the shooting deaths of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 13 in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky by former and current members of law enforcement.

“The purpose of this is to make black people feel more at ease walking through a certain neighborhood,” said Jacob Jenkins, one of the organizers, without being deemed a suspect.

The most recent officer-involved death of George Floyd is just unfortunate timing as it relates to the Justice Walks, but emphasizes the problem of police brutality continues to exist and must be addressed.

“There has to be a discussion of how we move forward,” Jenkins said.