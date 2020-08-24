Montgomery County Housing Authority employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO— A Montgomery County Housing Authority employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say contact tracing was conducted to identify any individuals that may have been in contact with the employee after the Montgomery Count Health Department and Chris-Mont EMA were notified. Three additional employees are being quarantined.

Those recently as the MCHA offices do not meet the exposure guidelines of less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, per protocols by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Chri-Mont EMA officials say community members are still encouraged to monitor their health and follow guidelines of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands frequently.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

