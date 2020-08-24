Montgomery County Housing Authority employee tests positive for COVID-19

HILLSBORO— A Montgomery County Housing Authority employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say contact tracing was conducted to identify any individuals that may have been in contact with the employee after the Montgomery Count Health Department and Chris-Mont EMA were notified. Three additional employees are being quarantined.
Those recently as the MCHA offices do not meet the exposure guidelines of less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, per protocols by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Chri-Mont EMA officials say community members are still encouraged to monitor their health and follow guidelines of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands frequently.
