Monticello council creates Chris Oberheim Park

DECATUR — The Monticello City Council has passed a resolution to name a park after Decatur native and Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed in the line of duty in May. 

Oberheim Park will be at Green Apple Lane and Route 47.

Oberheim, 44, a father of four, lived in Monticello and coached softball. 

He was killed in a shootout while responding to a domestic distriburance in Champaign. 

Law enforcement from across the country attended funeral services for Oberheim.

The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim is held Wednesday. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout last week. 

Oberheim worked for the Decatur Police Department before joining the Champaign department. The Decatur City Council last week honored Oberheim. 

The Champaign City Council in June also renamed a portion of University Avenue as Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue.

