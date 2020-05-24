Monticello man dies in rollover accident on I-72, police report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

MONTICELLO — State Police said a Monticello man was killed early Sunday when he was ejected during a rollover crash on Interstate 72 in Piatt County.

A news release said the accident happened at 1:48 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near White Heath Road. The identity of the 50-year-old man was being withheld pending notification of relatives. A 26-year-old male passenger in the vehicle from Bollingbrook was injured and taken to hospital, police report.

The crash happened when the driver’s vehicle veered off the highway to the left and overturned, coming to rest upright on an entrance ramp, police said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash were continuing Sunday afternoon.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.