Monticello man dies in rollover accident on Interstate 72, police report
MONTICELLO — State Police said a Monticello man was killed early Sunday when he was ejected during a rollover crash on Interstate 72 in Piatt County.

A news release said the accident happened at 1:48 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near White Heath Road. The identity of the 50-year-old man was being withheld pending notification of relatives. A 26-year-old male passenger in the vehicle from Bollingbrook was injured and taken to hospital, police report.

The crash happened when the driver’s vehicle veered off the highway to the left and overturned, coming to rest upright on an entrance ramp, police said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash were continuing Sunday afternoon.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

