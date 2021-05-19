Monticello school district releases statement on death of Champaign officer

Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Wednesday, was a father of four children, three in the Monticello School District.

Oberheim, who began his law enforcement career in Decatur, died Wednesday after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance who also was killed in an exchange of gunfire that left a second officer wounded, authorities said.

Superintendent Vic Zimmerman issued the following statement after learning of Oberheim's passing.

"It is with deep sadness that we process the news of the passing of Chris Oberheim while working as a Champaign Police Officer early this morning. Chris was a parent in our school district and was very involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of which currently attend our schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.