 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monticello school district releases statement on death of Champaign officer
0 comments
alert

Monticello school district releases statement on death of Champaign officer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Wednesday, was a father of four children, three in the Monticello School District. 

Oberheim, who began his law enforcement career in Decatur, died Wednesday after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance who also was killed in an exchange of gunfire that left a second officer wounded, authorities said. 

Superintendent Vic Zimmerman issued the following statement after learning of Oberheim's passing.

"It is with deep sadness that we process the news of the passing of Chris Oberheim while working as a Champaign Police Officer early this morning. Chris was a parent in our school district and was very involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of which currently attend our schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

From Herald & Review media partner WCIA: Law enforcement is outside Carle Hospital in Urbana after a Champaign police officer was shot and killed.

Police Officers, Firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe — they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work. Tragedies like this bring out the best in all of us as we rally around them and their families during difficult times. The Monticello School District, the City of Monticello, and all of Officer Oberheim's fellow officers will rally around the Oberheim Family during this time. RIP 703."

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden extolls global role to Coast Guard grads

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Storm conditions on the north side of Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News