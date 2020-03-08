More about Chicago-St. Louis Amtrak passenger who tested presumptive positive for coronavirus

“Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations.”

Because she was already starting to feel ill, the woman immediately contacted the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, Moore said. She apparently stayed home and did not have contact with anyone until she was instructed on Friday to go to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Missouri, for testing.

Hospital staff were notified before the woman arrived, so they were able to protect themselves and isolate her from others.

The woman has been quarantining herself along with her parents, who are not showing symptoms, officials said.

On Saturday, state and county officials announced the woman’s test result as “presumptive positive.” The result still needs to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which takes a few days. Page said it is “highly likely” the CDC will confirm it.