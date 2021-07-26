More details released on Decatur police activity William Street

DECATUR — Police who responded to the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night said they were dealing with a man who had threatened to harm himself.

As an ambulance and several police vehicles stood by, officers talked to the man and convinced him to come outside.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He surrendered peacefully and was involuntarily admitted to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital," said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police.

Copeland said the man had "access to firearms" during the incident but no one was hurt.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.