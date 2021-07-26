 Skip to main content
More details released on Decatur police activity William Street

Decatur police

Decatur police respond to the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night. 

Police were on the scene in the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night. 

DECATUR — Police who responded to the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night said they were dealing with a man who had threatened to harm himself.  

As an ambulance and several police vehicles stood by, officers talked to the man and convinced him to come outside.

"He surrendered peacefully and was involuntarily admitted to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital," said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police.

Copeland said the man had "access to firearms" during the incident but no one was hurt. 

