More positive COVID cases in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department on Monday announced 34 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department reported 66 cases Sunday and 65 cases on Saturday.

The Monday report brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started in March to 2,082. Of those, 1,134 people have been released from isolation, 890 remain in home isolation, 10 are hospitalized and 48 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,742 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 13 additional deaths.

PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs spread joy to senior residents in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.