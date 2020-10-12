More positive COVID cases in Macon County

DECATUR —
Macon County Health Department on Monday announced 34 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported 66 cases Sunday and 65 cases on Saturday.
The Monday report brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started in March to 2,082. Of those, 1,134 people have been released from isolation, 890 remain in home isolation, 10 are hospitalized and 48 have died.
Oct. 12 Macon County Health Department statistics
The
Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,742 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 13 additional deaths. PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs spread joy to senior residents in Decatur
1 PawPrint Visit 5 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
