More rain is coming to Central Illinois. Here's what to expect and when. ☔🌧️

DECATUR — Central Illinois is smack in the middle of a "multi-hazard" storm path that may unleash heavy rains and possible floods from Texas to the Great Lakes, the National Weather Service projected Thursday.
For the Decatur region, the most serious conditions are forecast for Friday afternoon, when a Flood Watch kicks in, through mid-day Saturday. Heavy winds and precipitation are expected during the period, giving way to possible snow and sleet Saturday night.
“Anybody out traveling, particularly Friday night into Saturday morning, definitely needs to be on the lookout for standing water,” said Chris Miller, a weather service meteorologist. "The ground, although it’s not frozen, it is pretty moist in a lot areas so a lot of this rainfall is going to be running off into creeks and streams and into roadways.”
Herald & Review media partner WCIA-TV reports that 3 to 4 inches of rain are possible Saturday night. Heavy rainfall could result in the flooding of low-lying or poor drainage areas, "and ultimately dangerous flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams," the weather service warned.
A Wind Advisory also was issued Thursday night, with gusts of 45 mph or more projected.
Dan Mendenall, municipal services manager with Decatur, said he expects to be busy in the next few days with the amount of predicted rain.
“But it’s nothing that we haven’t experienced before,” he said. “At least it’s not snow. For every inch of rain, there’s 10 inches of snow.”
For the last two and a half months, Mendenall has sent two or three sweeper crews out into the city. “And catch basins are being cleaned out by the sewer crews,” he said. “We’ve been cleaning for the past four months.”
Mendenall suggests those who live on a street that has a storm inlet to clean them out. “When people rake the leaves, they sometimes move them to the street,” he said. “Then they collect in the storm drains. We recommend putting them in bags.”
Those who witness flooding problems in the streets during off hours, city officials recommend the community call the police non-emergency number at (217) 424-2711.
“We have someone on call 24/7,” Mendenall said.
More serious conditions are expected in the south. The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains.
The area includes several Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.
A more tightly defined area that includes the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe and stretches into northeast Texas will be at an even greater risk of damaging winds on Friday, the Norman, Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center warned. A key concern in this area is the likelihood of “a relatively focused corridor for damaging wind," the Storm Prediction Center warned in a briefing Thursday.
“We could see some very strong tornadoes — possibly those that may stay on the ground for some time — not just the brief spin-up tornadoes,” Matt Hemingway, a weather service meteorologist in Shreveport, said.
Wind gusts of up to 80 mph will be possible in Louisiana as the storms move through, the weather service said.
Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms, and heavy rains could lead to flash flooding across the region, forecasters said. Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and southern Illinois were under a flash flood watch on Thursday in anticipation of the drenching rains.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
