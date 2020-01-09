More rain is coming to Central Illinois. Here's what to expect and when. ☔🌧️

“But it’s nothing that we haven’t experienced before,” he said. “At least it’s not snow. For every inch of rain, there’s 10 inches of snow.”

For the last two and a half months, Mendenall has sent two or three sweeper crews out into the city. “And catch basins are being cleaned out by the sewer crews,” he said. “We’ve been cleaning for the past four months.”

Mendenall suggests those who live on a street that has a storm inlet to clean them out. “When people rake the leaves, they sometimes move them to the street,” he said. “Then they collect in the storm drains. We recommend putting them in bags.”

Those who witness flooding problems in the streets during off hours, city officials recommend the community call the police non-emergency number at (217) 424-2711.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have someone on call 24/7,” Mendenall said.

More serious conditions are expected in the south. The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains.

The area includes several Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.