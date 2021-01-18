More snow expected on Monday for Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois of potential hazardous weather conditions starting Monday evening.

According to local meteorologists, the area is expecting a 30% chance of snow beginning after 5 p.m. Monday. As the evening progress, a 50% chance of snow is likely before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

"Light snow will move across the area tonight," the weather service stated on their website. "Minor accumulations of an inch or less are expected, which could cause some slick spots on untreated and elevated surfaces."

Throughout Monday, temperatures will be at a high near 34 degrees with a west wind of 7 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph.

