More than 90 shots fired in single Decatur incident, police say

DECATUR — Police had to investigate more Decatur violence involving gunfire late Friday night and into early Saturday, with one incident involving a shot-up car and evidence of more than 90 shots being fired.

Decatur police Sgt. Josh Sheets said officers were flagged down by the female car driver after they had been called to the Decatur Plaza building in the 1100 block of North Water Street at 1:06 a.m. Saturday.

Police had been responding to reports of four male teenagers seen shooting guns in the parking lot area before speeding away in a car. Sheets said officers followed a fluid trail left behind by a vehicle that had apparently been hit and nearby encountered the female driver who flagged them down.

“She said her vehicle had been shot during this incident but was very uncooperative when they asked her what happened,” said Sheets. He said the woman only described being at a party with a large group in the Decatur Plaza parking lot when the gunfire started.

Sheets said her vehicle had been hit six times, with three bullet holes in the rear passenger side fender, two hits on the passenger side of the rear bumper and one bullet hole in the top of the vehicle above the rear passenger door.

Officers checking the parking lot area found bullet casings strewn from an area of 1101 North Water Street to 1103 North Water Street. One officer picked up 28 shell casings of both 9mm and .40 caliber and a spent bullet, while another officer located 65 shell casings of varying calibers in a nearby alley.

Sheets said Sunday police were checking surveillance video and their investigation was continuing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And on Friday the sergeant said patrol officers had responded to two more reports of shots being fired within 20 minutes of each other.

The first occurred at 10:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Cerro Gordo Street after residents reported hearing gunfire and a car driving away at a high rate of speed. Sheets said police walking the area found a 9mm spent shell casing.

The next call came in at 10:33 p.m. in the 200 block of West Johnson Avenue. This time a female witness sitting on her front porch said she saw a vehicle drive northbound on Church Street and then heard four to six gunshots.

“She then observed the same vehicle driving back southbound on Church with its headlights off,” added Sheets. “She did not see anyone shooting but believed the shooting came from this vehicle.”

Police checking the area found five spent 9mm shell casings in the 1800 block of North Church Street and also discovered a specialized flashlight designed to be clipped to a gun barrel. All were seized as evidence.

Sheets said police don’t know if it was the same vehicle involved in both incidents and whether they are related.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.