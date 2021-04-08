More vaccine appointments available in Macon County; Crossing offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

About 18.64% of Macon County residents are now fully vaccinated, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The county's seven-day rolling average for vaccine doses administered per day is 630.

To date, 73% of Illinois seniors and 42% of Illinoisans 16 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 2.5 million, or 20% of Illinois residents, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

The state has administered over 6.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine thus far and set a single-day record for vaccines administered with 154,201 doses Wednesday.

But virus transmission rates also continued to increase Thursday as the vast majority of Illinoisans are short of full vaccination.

Public health officials reported an additional 3,739 new cases of COVID-19 statewide out of 97,741 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 4.2% Thursday, the highest since Jan. 30 and up 0.7 percentage points from one week ago.

Macon County public health officials also reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 10,032, including 185 deaths. Seven are hospitalized and 238 are in home isolation.

Officials also reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday. As of Wednesday night, 1,798 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators. Those are highs since mid-February.