More vaccine appointments available in Macon County; Crossing offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine
More vaccine appointments available in Macon County; Crossing offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Follow along as Midwest Regional Digital Editor Allison Petty gets her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

DECATUR — More COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including some on Saturday, are now available in Macon County. 

HSHS Medical Group announced Thursday that a limited amount of two-dose Moderna vaccine appointments are available this Saturday at the group's drive-thru clinic, 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A. 

Those interested can sign up online at hshsmyhealthrecord.com

The group also offers vaccine appointments Monday through Friday. HSHS vaccine clinics can be found at hshs.org/vaccine. Weekday appointments can also be made by phone at 217-464-2966.

Meanwhile, Crossing Healthcare is holding one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccine clinics starting Friday. 




The health provider also continues to provide COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Appointments for testing are recommended but not required.
COVID-19 vaccine or testing appointments can be scheduled by visiting crossinghealthcare.org/covid19 or by calling 217-877-9117.
Macon is among 80 of the state’s 102 counties that have already opened eligibility to individuals age 16 and over in advance of the April 12 eligibility expansion date. However, you must be at least 18 to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 

About 18.64% of Macon County residents are now fully vaccinated, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

The county's seven-day rolling average for vaccine doses administered per day is 630.

To date, 73% of Illinois seniors and 42% of Illinoisans 16 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 2.5 million, or 20% of Illinois residents, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

The state has administered over 6.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine thus far and set a single-day record for vaccines administered with 154,201 doses Wednesday.

But virus transmission rates also continued to increase Thursday as the vast majority of Illinoisans are short of full vaccination.

Public health officials reported an additional 3,739 new cases of COVID-19 statewide out of 97,741 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 4.2% Thursday, the highest since Jan. 30 and up 0.7 percentage points from one week ago.

Macon County public health officials also reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 10,032, including 185 deaths. Seven are hospitalized and 238 are in home isolation. 

Officials also reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday. As of Wednesday night, 1,798 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators. Those are highs since mid-February.

