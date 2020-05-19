Morgan Street house fire under investigation

×
DECATUR — A house in the 1300 block of North Morgan Street was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday.
The Decatur Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the two-story house at 1:38 a.m.
The fire was brought under control quickly, the department said in a statement. Four people who lived there were helped by the Red Cross.
The fire is under investigation.
