Morgan Street house fire under investigation
Morgan Street house fire under investigation

DECATUR — A house in the 1300 block of North Morgan Street was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday.

The Decatur Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the two-story house at 1:38 a.m.

The fire was brought under control quickly, the department said in a statement. Four people who lived there were helped by the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation. 

