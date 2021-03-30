Mother, daughter rescued from Lake Charleston

Charleston city worker Travis Campbell uses a drip torch to start a controlled burn in one of the natural vegetation plots at Woodyard Conservation Area at Lake Charleston Tuesday morning. The city conducted controlled burns to help the native plants at the Woodyard area and at two other loc…

CHARLESTON — A mother and daughter were rescued Tuesday afternoon from Lake Charleston after the kayak they were riding in capsized.

According to a news release from the Lincoln Fire Protection District, a 911 call came in at 5:15 p.m. from a woman stating her kayak had capsized and her daughter had fallen into the lake.

The Lincoln Fire Dive Team, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

The release stated the responding emergency crews immediately began searching the lake and found a woman holding onto the kayak approximately 45 feet off the northeast bank. The daughter, who was wearing a life jacket, was spotted floating alone approximately 600 feet deeper into the lake.

As Charleston firefighters assisted the woman out of the lake, the Lincoln Dive Team launched a dive boat and rescued the daughter, the release said.

Both victims were assessed and treated for mild hypothermia by Charleston paramedics. Both victims refused transport to the hospital.

