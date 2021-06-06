 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash sends Toledo man to a local hospital

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police responded to a motorcycle crash at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Cumberland County that sent one man to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 57-year-old man from Toledo was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling north on 500 East, just south of 300 North in Cumberland County.

The driver lost control, began skidding and overturned, the report stated. He was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

