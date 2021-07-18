 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Motorcycle driver airlifted following Decatur crash Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A motorcycle driver was ejected from his bike in a crash Sunday, police said.

Police responded to West Main Street and South Dipper Lane at 6:25 p.m. The 53-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and taken to a hospital, then airlifted with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Police said the motorcycle was driving east on West Main and hit a curb. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash is being investigated by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team, police said. The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation. 

No further information was being released Sunday night, police said. 

The crash is near where two people were killed in a motorcycle-car crash in August. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News