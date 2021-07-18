Motorcycle driver airlifted following Decatur crash Sunday

DECATUR — A motorcycle driver was ejected from his bike in a crash Sunday, police said.

Police responded to West Main Street and South Dipper Lane at 6:25 p.m. The 53-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and taken to a hospital, then airlifted with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the motorcycle was driving east on West Main and hit a curb.

The crash is being investigated by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team, police said. The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

No further information was being released Sunday night, police said.

