Motorcycle driver killed in Decatur crash

DECATUR — Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
A 53-year-old man was driving east on West Main Street near South Dipper Lane Sunday when he hit a curb. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike, Decatur police said in a statement.
Police responded at 6:25 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital then airlifted with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is being investigated by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team, police said. The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation.