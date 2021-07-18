 Skip to main content
Motorcycle driver killed in Decatur crash

DECATUR — Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

A 53-year-old man was driving east on West Main Street near South Dipper Lane Sunday when he hit a curb. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike, Decatur police said in a statement. 

Police responded at 6:25 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital then airlifted with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The crash is being investigated by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team, police said. The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation. 

The crash is near where two people were killed in a motorcycle-car crash in August. 

