Motorcycle trailer hearse among stash of stolen vehicles recovered by Macon County police

DECATUR — A motorcycle trailer hearse was among a stash of stolen vehicles police say they recovered Thursday following the arrest of three men that included a pursuit through several Macon County communities.

According to a Macon County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded around 8 a.m. Thursday to a report of a truck having been stolen overnight in Forsyth.

A short time later, around 11 a.m., officers from the Warrensburg Police Department located the stolen truck outside a village residence. It was towing a trailer that police later confirmed to be stolen overnight from the Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home, 3085 N. Kandy Lane, in Decatur.

Rebecca Tanzyus, president and partner of the funeral home, said the custom-made hearse trailer and motorcycle are only used for special occasions and is usually locked in a trailer over the winter, so it was to her surprise to hear it was stolen in the morning.

“I think people are probably getting desperate for different things but I mean it’s just a thing,” Tanzyus said. “I have insurance so you don’t really need to cry over it, it’s just sad that people felt that they needed to do something like that.”

After identifying two suspects, deputies and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when they say the driver fled from the scene, leading law enforcement units in a vehicle chase starting in Warrensburg and through Latham, Niantic and eventually ending near the west side of Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department successfully deployed spike strips and, alongside the sheriff’s office, Warrensburg police, and Decatur Park District police, they followed the truck until it came to a stop in the 900 block of West Tuttle Street in Decatur.

The suspects then fled the truck on foot and were subsequently taken into custody after a brief search of the surrounding area.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, one of the suspects threw a loaded handgun during the pursuit that was later recovered and reported stolen from a Decatur residence.

A search warrant was later issued for a residence in Warrensburg where several other stolen items were found and the homeowner was taken into custody.

Authorities said the total value of all items seized from the investigation is estimated at $175,000 and includes three stolen vehicles, as well as two trailers, a camper and the motorcycle trailer hearse belonging to the Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home.

Tanzyus said they are grateful to the local law enforcement agencies that had a hand in apprehending the suspects, as well as helping load their motorcycle hearse trailer back onto the trailer.

A check of Macon County Jail records Friday showed that two suspects apprehended following the chase remain in custody with one of them being held on $753,000 bail, meaning he must post $75,300 to be released, and the other being held $170,000 bail, meaning he must post $17,000 to be released.

The homeowner also remains in custody with bail set $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 to be released.

All three men are being held on preliminary charges of theft. These and other preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

