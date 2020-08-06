Moultrie County adds 1 new COVID-19 case

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Friday reported one new case of coronavirus.
The individual was identified as being in his 20s and recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials have notified all close contacts.
To date, 2,186 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 72 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 20 are still in isolation.
The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.
