You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Moultrie County adds 3 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert

Moultrie County adds 3 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus
Provided photo

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed three new cases of coronavirus.

The individuals range in age from their teens to their 30s and are recovering in isolation. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.

To date, 1,588 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 36 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 27 are no longer in isolation.

The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of six feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.

___________________________________________________________

Pritzker outlines targeted approach to COVID-19 spikes

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News