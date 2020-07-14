You are the owner of this article.
Moultrie County adds 3 new COVID cases
Coronavirus
Provided photo

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus.

The individuals range in ages from 40s to 60s. Two are recovering at home in isolation and one is hospitalized. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.

To date, 1,357 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 27 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 18 are no longer in isolation.

The health department continues to ask everyone to maintain a physical distance of six feet from others; wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible; wash hands routinely.

