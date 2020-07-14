Moultrie County adds 3 new COVID cases

1999: Bradley Dicecco, center, dives into the buying frenzy created early Monday at Toys R Us. Star wars figures and toys went on sale shortly after midnight, attracting about four dozen hardcore fans to the Forsyth store.
2005: Jerry Hinkle, manager at Capital Comics & Games, selects a Star Wars comic book from the shelves of Star Wars merchandise available at the store on Monday afternoon. Although he expects larger retailers such as Target and Wal-Mart to get most of the sales, Hinkle said Capital Comics & Games will have the merchandise available when those have sold out.
H&R file photo
1977: 'Star Wars' games and puzzles are only the beginning of movie spinoffs.
H&R file photo
2014: Members of the Midwest Garrison group portraying Star Wars characters mingle with the crowd at the Coles County Relay for Life in 2014. Members of the group are scheduled to return in 2017.
Lisa Morrison
After watching the first Star Wars movie, campers went through light saber training and finished their stormtrooper helmets. The day was part of Star Wars Camp at the Poage Arts and Recreation Center.
H&R file photo
2005: Cathy Fahey of Decatur waits outside the Avon Theatre Wednesday night before the opening of the last Star Wars Moive in Decatur
H&R file photo
2005: Darth Vader, portrayed by Chad Gordy, makes an appearance in the Avon lobby Wednesday night.
H&R file photo
2007: Lori Antel, left, and her daughter Sicilia Antel, 10, of Warrensburg have been huge Star Wars fans for most of their lives and have accumulated quite a collection of memorabilia.
Ann Jones
2007: Sicilia Antel has quite a collection of Star Wars dolls.
H&R file photo
2005: Tommy Condon, 10, collects and builds Star Wars Legos toys, including some that take more than 1,000 pieces. Condon said his favorite is the Clone Turbo Tank, new to this episode.
H&R file photo
H&R file photo
2015: Jacques Nuzzo displays some of his Star Wars Lego projects in his downtown apartment.
